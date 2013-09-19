CHICAGO, Sept 19 Agribusiness Cargill Inc
said on Thursday it plans to open a $200 million
sunflower oil crushing plant in southern Russia in time for the
2015 harvest.
The "state-of-the-art" crushing facility is under
construction in the town of Novoanninskiy in the Volgograd
region, Cargill said. It will process up to 640,000 tonnes of
sunflower seeds per year, according to the company.
Minneapolis-based Cargill is one of the world's largest
privately held corporations and a top commodities trader. It has
about 2,700 employees in Russia and 140,000 employees worldwide.
Cargill is among four "ABCD" companies that dominate the
flow of agricultural goods around the world. The others are
Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Louis
Dreyfus Corp.