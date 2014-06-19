CHICAGO, June 19 U.S. multinational agribusiness
giant Cargill Inc said on Thursday it has invested
$100 million to expand its wheat milling at its Efremov, Russia,
grain complex, nearly doubling its processing capacity to
500,000 tonnes of wheat a year.
The Efremov complex, which employs more than 800 people,
produces starches and sweeteners from corn, barley, wheat and
other grains for use in soft drinks, beer, confectionery and
flour. Starch is shipped to the paper and corrugated cardboard
industries.
"This project is a reflection of our commitment to the Tula
region and to Russia," Natalia Orlova, head of Cargill's food
business in Russia, said in a statement.
Cargill opened its Russian office in Moscow in 1991 and
opened the Efremov plant in 1995, its first investment in
Russia.
The expansion comes as Tula and the fertile Black Sea grain
belt in general have become a major exporting region. Russia is
now projected to be the world's third-largest wheat exporter
this season behind the United States and Canada.
Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world's largest
privately held companies, operates in 67 countries.
