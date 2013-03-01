LONDON Feb 29 Cargill made its first
grain shipment using an electronic freight document this week as
the U.S. agribusiness group seeks to cut paper documentation and
speed up the processing of deals, the officials involved said.
Goods that are shipped by sea require a bill of lading
document, which lays out the terms of a contract between a
shipper and a transportation company.
Earlier this week, Cargill completed its first trade using
an electronic bill of lading called CargoDocs, which was
developed by Malta-headquartered company Electronic Shipping
Solutions (ESS), officials said.
"After nearly 150 years of paper bills of lading, this first
electronic BL represents a historical milestone for us," said
Ernst Herger with Cargill in a statement.
Analysts have estimated that the importation of a single
cargo by sea requires an average of 36 original paper documents
and 240 copies from 27 separate parties.
Amendments to bills of lading at ports and customs
locations, which are common, make the process even more
cumbersome.
The transfer of bills of lading took 19 minutes for
Cargill's grain shipment from the U.S. Port of Houston to
Veracruz, Mexico on the dry bulk vessel UBC Bremen, the company
said.
"This shipment commences a wider rollout into various
agricultural trades, initially around the Atlantic Basin, with
exports from North and South America to the Caribs and Europe,"
Cargill said.
ESS Chief Executive Alexander Goulandris said his company
was in talks with other trade houses and companies in the dry
bulk sector over the use of CargoDocs.
"We are seeing specific interest across dry bulk, and we
have been approached on a number of other commodities outside of
agri," he told Reuters.
"In today's world, everything moves faster, and the fact
that paper does not keep up is creating a bigger and bigger
problem. It becomes more apparent in a younger generation
brought up on iPads and Blackberrys."
A bill of lading specifies the name of the captain of the
ship, the port and destination of the ship, the goods, the
consignee and freight rate.
CargoDocs was first offered in 2010 to the oil tanker market
and is already used by majors including BP, Royal Dutch
Shell and ConocoPhillips, Goulandris said,
adding that it was based on a secure Internet-based system.
"You will see it expand into dry bulk this year," he added..
Cargill said it had also started to work on rolling out the
use of CargoDocs across various tanker routes and petroleum
barge trades in Europe.