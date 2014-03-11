March 11 Cargill Inc.'s soybean
processing plant in Sidney, Ohio, is up and running after a fire
on Monday that took nearly four hours to extinguish, a company
spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Minor fire at refinery, which is back in operation,"
Cargill spokesman Mark Klein said in an email, adding there was
"no effect on crush."
The plant processes soybeans into soybean meal, a popular
livestock feed, and soyoil, which is used in foods and to
produce biodiesel.
Ron Wolfe, deputy chief at the Sidney Fire Department, said
the "moderate" blaze started in an soyoil-refining portion of
the processor.
"They shut down the plant for a limited time. The sprinkler
system did put out the main part of the fire," Wolfe said.