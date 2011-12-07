* Jonathan Drake leaves after Cargill announces job cuts

By Nigel Hunt and Rene Pastor

MOSCOW/NEW YORK, Dec 7 U.S. commodity giant Cargill Inc said on Wednesday its top sugar trader, Jonathan Drake, has left the company.

The departure comes one week after the firm announced it would lay off 2,000 of its global employees amid heightened volatility and turmoil in commodity markets.

Drake joined Cargill in 1985 and will be replaced by Ivo Sarjanovic, who was the previous head of the firm's grain and oilseed business in the Middle East and Africa, a company spokesman said. Cargill's headquarters in Minnesota referred any further comments to the European spokesperson.

"We can confirm that Jonathan Drake is no longer with Cargill," the spokesperson said, adding Sarjanovic had taken over the sugar business effective Dec. 6.

Cargill's sugar business is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Cargill Sugar is at least one of the largest sugar traders in the world, with some in the trade saying it is the biggest player in both the raw and white sugar markets.

It employs a total of 200 people in 16 countries. The division is involved in the origination, financing, freighting, and marketing of raw and refined sugar, and the biofuel ethanol.

The firm is involved in domestic sugar markets in the former Soviet Union, the Middle East, South America and Asia. It operates bulk and bag sugar loading facilities in Guaruja, where it is currently the largest shipper of raw sugar from top sugar producer and exporter Brazil.

Trade sources said the departure of Drake, who built up the business after joining Cargill Sugar in 1991, will not lead to Cargill reducing its exposure in the sugar business.

"They still have the largest physical sugar book in the world," a senior analyst at a rival brokerage said. "I don't think the departure of Drake will change what they're doing in sugar."

Drake left Cargill because of a likely divergence over strategic vision, a source familiar with the situation said.

"Cargill wanted to go one way, and he wanted to go another," the source told Reuters in London. "The markets have been very difficult. Traders are paid to take risks. No one is fired for taking trading risks. Drake had made a lot of money for Cargill over the years."

Drake's parting with Cargill came very suddenly, the source said. When Drake took part in the Brazilian Sugar Week in late November, and the International Sugar Organization (ISO) seminar in London last week, it was business as usual for him.

The size of Cargill Sugar can also be seen from the fact that it manages toll refining and/or storage/distribution programs in over 10 countries that distributes sugar in those countries or ships them to re-export destinations, dealers said.

Cargill has until recently been the main receiver of raw sugar when it is delivered at the ICE Futures U.S. exchange.

For the first time in five years, it did not take delivery when the October raw sugar contract expired in September.

Analysts said the news on Drake was partially responsible for the sell-off in New York and London sugar futures, with one New York trader wondering if this would herald a change in trading strategy by Cargill.

Most traders said Drake did not trigger the selling spree and blamed the turmoil induced by the sour macro economic outlook for the drubbing sugar endured on Wednesday.

Drake graduated with a degree in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Johan Steyn, Cargill's country representative in South Africa, replaces Sarjanovic as head of the grains and oilseed business in the Middle East and Africa. He will remain based in Johannesburg.

"Both Ivo and Johan have been with Cargill for many years and have significant expertise in agricultural commodity markets. We are confident they will bring great strengths to our sugar and Middle East and Africa grain and oilseed businesses, respectively," the Cargill spokesperson said.