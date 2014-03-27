* Venture to be 50-50 business between the two companies
* Cargill gains access to sugar in top producer Brazil
* Copersucar expands global footprint
* Venture may limit options for smaller Brazil mills
(Adds details, quotes from market sources)
By Sarah McFarlane and Reese Ewing
LONDON/SÃO PAULO, March 27 U.S.-based
agribusiness trader Cargill and Brazil's Copersucar
announced plans on Thursday to form a business to create the
world's biggest sugar trader through a 50-50 joint venture.
The venture will combine Cargill's trading and logistics
expertise and a global customer network that stretches from
China to Thailand with supply from Copersucar's vast network of
47 mills, which produce 10 percent of the world's sugar exports.
The deal will catapult Cargill and Copersucar ahead of their
major trading competitors, Sucres et Denrees (Sucden), Louis
Dreyfus and ED&F Man. Cargill will gain access to sugar in
Brazil, the world's top producer, without the financial burden
of buying and operating assets, while Copersucar will expand its
global footprint and secure Cargill's market know-how, analysts
said.
"It's basically the marketing arm of Cargill joining the
production arm of Copersucar. They are completely different
entities so it's a perfect fit really," said a European analyst.
"Cargill gets access to a lot of sugar in Brazil without
having to buy sugar mills."
The companies' ethanol businesses and fixed assets, such as
terminals and mills, are excluded from the deal.
For privately held Cargill, which had once dominated sugar
trading, the deal marks a turnaround. After suffering its worst
quarterly losses in a decade in 2011, which prompted top trader
Jonathan Drake to leave, Cargill has kept a low profile in the
largest soft commodities market.
Ivo Sarjanovic, who replaced Drake, will be chief executive
of the new sugar trading venture, Cargill said.
Copersucar, hit by a devastating fire in October that took
its Santos Port terminal off line for months, will be able to
refocus its capital on producing sugar in Brazil.
"With the new company, Copersucar strengthens its strategy
to consolidate its global presence on the sugar market,"
Copersucar's board chairman, Luis Roberto Pogetti, said in a
statement.
News of its expansion in the troubled sugar sector came as
Cargill also announced plans to withdraw from coal trading and
European power and gas, where margins have been weakening.
Mills and traders like Copersucar have struggled with
razor-thin margins as sugar prices languish close to or below
breakeven after four years of oversupply.
Some rivals like Louis Dreyfus's Biosev have
begun to shed loss-making businesses. Bunge also said it is
considering selling its sugar assets in Brazil.
There is a precedent for 50-50 mergers, especially of assets
outside the mill-gate. The biggest consolidated sugar and
ethanol producer and distributor, Raizen, was created in 2010
when oil major Royal Dutch Shell formed a joint venture
with Brazilian producer Cosan.
WINNERS AND LOSERS
The new venture will likely have access to Copersucar's
associate mills crush, which accounts for nearly a fifth of
Brazil's annual cane crop, the source of half the world's sugar
trade.
Smaller mills may worry that consolidation of the market
will reduce the number of companies willing to buy their
material.
"Selling sugar will be harder with Copersucar and Cargill
working together. If you are independent or a small broker,
business just got a shade tougher," said analyst Julio Maria
Borges of consultants and brokers Job Economia.
The joint venture is expected to be completed in the second
half of this year, Cargill said on Thursday.
Soren Hoed Jensen, sugar and ethanol sales executive
director of Copersucar, will become the joint venture's chief
operating officer, and Stefano Tonti, financial controller of
Cargill's global trading and sugar businesses, will become the
joint venture's chief financial officer.
Copersucar's Pogetti will become the first rotating chairman
of the new joint venture.
(Additional reporting by Christine Prentice in New York and
Nigel Hunt in London; editing by Jane Baird and Leslie Adler)