China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
SEOUL May 12 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc sees oversupply in global grains market remaining for a long time due to good harvests and a rise in storage, Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan said on Friday.
"I don't see clearing of excess supplies in the near future," MacLennan told a media briefing in Seoul.
He added that he was "optimistic" that South Korea and the United States would support trade between the two countries.
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
* Housing prices show tentative signs of easing, more data eyed