CHICAGO Nov 13 Cargill Inc will lose two vice chairmen with a combined 74 years of experience at the company to retirement in the coming months, a spokesman said on Friday.

Paul Conway will retire on Dec. 31 after 36 years with the company, and Emery Koenig will retire on Feb. 1 after 38 years, the spokesman said.

Koenig is also Cargill's chief risk officer. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)