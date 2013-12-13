LUXEMBOURG Dec 13 Freight-only airline Cargolux
approved a cooperation deal with a group of Chinese
investors on Friday, paving the way for the Luxembourg
government to sell its 35 percent stake in the group.
Cargolux said its cooperation agreement with investment
vehicle Henan Civil Aviation Development and Investment Co
(HNCA) would allow it to profit from trade between Asia and
Europe.
Luxembourg, which has held 35 percent of Cargolux since
buying it from Qatar Airways in December 2012 for $117.5
million, is now expected to announce the sale of its stake to
the Chinese investors.
Cargolux's other shareholders include Luxembourg airline
Luxair (43.4 percent) and state-owned Luxembourg banks BCEE
(10.9 percent) and SNCI (10.7 percent).
(Reporting by Michele Sinner; Writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek;
Editing by David Holmes)