LUXEMBOURG Dec 18 Luxembourg is to sell its 35
percent stake in cargo airline Cargolux Airlines International
to a Chinese investor for $120 million, the government
said on Wednesday.
Luxembourg bought a 35 percent stake in the airline from
Qatar Airways in December 2012 for $117.5 million, after the two
airlines disagreed over management and strategy.
The government, which had always said it would sell on the
stake, will now sell it at a small profit to investment vehicle
Henan Civil Aviation Development and Investment Co (HNCA).
HNCA will also participate in a capital increase with up to
$61.25 million and put $15 million in a development fund.
"The government has decided to sell its 35 percent stake in
Cargolux to HNCA," Francois Bausch, minister for sustainable
development, said.
The transaction will still have to be approved by Chinese
regulators but the Luxembourg government said it expected the
deal to close in March at the latest.
Cargolux's other shareholders include national airline
Luxair with 43.4 percent and state-owned Luxembourg banks BCEE
with 10.9 percent and SNCI with 10.7 percent.
(Reporting by Michele Sinner; Writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)