HELSINKI Feb 7 Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec forecast stronger sales and profitability for the year, although its fourth-quarter profit was smaller than expected.

October-December operating profit rose 25 percent to 48 million euros ($62.8 million) from a year ago, below all forecasts in a Reuters analyst poll due to a one-off cost of 10 million euros to fix component quality problems.

It said it expected 2012 sales and operating profit margin to improve compared to 2011.

Shares in Cargotec were 3.2 percent higher at 31.56 euros by 1020 GMT. ($1 = 0.7646 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)