* Makinen to step down from CEO role, to lead marine unit
* Board vice chairman Hakakari to be interim chief
* Shares rise 4.5 pct
(Adds comments from analyst, CEO, share reaction)
HELSINKI, Oct 4 Finnish cargo handling equipment
maker Cargotec demoted its chief executive, raising
expectations a change in leadership could help the company
improve its profitability.
Cargotech shares rose 5 percent after the company said Chief
Executive Mikael Makinen would step down and instead lead its
marine unit, which is planning to list in Asia next year.
Cargotec has struggled with weak profitability this year,
and announced earlier this week that it planned to cut around
245 jobs.
Makinen had led the company since 2006.
"Often in a company that is experiencing difficult times and
disappointments, a management change raises expectations that
there will be change for the better," said Pohjola analyst Pekka
Spolander.
The company cut its full-year guidance in June, blaming
weakness in its terminals segment, but some analysts say
Cargotec's problems are less about economic issues and more
about its inability to manage costs.
Makinen said he was content with the new role at the unit,
citing previous experience in Asia and saying he was "more into
operative jobs".
Cargotec is aiming to list its marine unit in Singapore or
Hong Kong by the second half of 2013 and use the proceeds to
finance new investments. Many of the world's biggest shipyards
and marine related businesses are located in Asia.
Makinen told Reuters that the marine unit will decide in the
next two months which bourse to list on. The unit makes
equipment such as electrical cranes and hatch covers for sea
transportation and offshore industries, and Cargotec is planning
to retain a majority stake in it after the listing.
The company said it was looking for a new CEO and that Tapio
Hakakari, currently vice chairman of Cargotec's board who
previously worked at Finnish companies Kone and
Konecranes, would act as interim chief.
Cargotec shares were up 4.49 percent at 18.86 euros at 1028
GMT.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Jussi Rosendahl)