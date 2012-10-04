HELSINKI Oct 4 Finnish cargo handling equipment maker Cargotec said Chief Executive Mikael Makinen would step down from his post to lead the listing of the company's marine unit in Asia.

Cargotec has said it plans to list its marine unit on an Asian bourse by the second half of 2013 and use the proceeds to finance new investments.

The company said on Thursday that it was looking for a new CEO and that Tapio Hakakari, currently vice chairman of Cargotec's board who previously worked at Finnish companies Kone and Konecranes, would act as interim chief. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)