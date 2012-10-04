HELSINKI Oct 4 Finnish cargo handling equipment
maker Cargotec said Chief Executive Mikael Makinen
would step down from his post to lead the listing of the
company's marine unit in Asia.
Cargotec has said it plans to list its marine unit on an
Asian bourse by the second half of 2013 and use the proceeds to
finance new investments.
The company said on Thursday that it was looking for a new
CEO and that Tapio Hakakari, currently vice chairman of
Cargotec's board who previously worked at Finnish companies Kone
and Konecranes, would act as interim chief.
(Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)