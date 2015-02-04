Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4 Cargotec Oyj :
* Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured orders for a total of 512 units of Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors in North America
* Says total value of orders is close to 40 million euros($45.87 million)
* Says units will be delivered to dealer bodies across the United States, Canada and Mexico during 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8721 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
* Audi profit slips amid expansion costs (Adds CFO comment, detail, background and shares.)