Feb 4 Cargotec Oyj :

* Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured orders for a total of 512 units of Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors in North America

* Says total value of orders is close to 40 million euros($45.87 million)

* Says units will be delivered to dealer bodies across the United States, Canada and Mexico during 2015 ($1 = 0.8721 euros)