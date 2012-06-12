* Estimates 2012 op. profit margin to be around 6 pct
HELSINKI, JUNE 12 - Finnish cargo handling equipment maker
Cargotec cut full-year 2012 profitability guidance
due to weaker-than-expected operating result in its terminals
segment.
The firm said on Tuesday it expected full-year 2012
operating profit margin to be around 6 percent, while it
previously estimated it to improve from the 6.6 percent level
reached in 2011.
It reiterated it still expected full-year sales to grow
versus 2011.
Cargotec said it will carry out actions to improve
profitability in terminals and load-handling segments, which
make for instance straddle carriers and cranes used to move
containers at ports and loader cranes for trucks.
