Twice a week, fisherman Romould Compton puts on scuba gear to
dive to the seabed and clean tiny elkhorns growing in the coral
nursery off the Caribbean island of Carriacou, tending them
until they can be transplanted to a damaged reef nearby.
He hopes his conservation work will help to bring back more
of the fish, such as red snapper, king butterfish and hind, that
many islanders depend on.
"In my area we depend on the reef for our survival and
livelihoods, and a lot of reef is dead," said Compton by phone
from Windward, Carriacou, one of the lush, mountainous islands
that make up Grenada in the southeast of the Caribbean.
"A lot of unemployment has been happening so we've got to
turn to the sea to keep our livelihood going."
Across the Caribbean, scores of projects are underway to
restore battered coral reefs and replant damaged mangroves,
crucial to livelihoods from fishing and income from the millions
of tourists who flock to the tropical beaches each year.
The intricate reefs and salt-tolerant mangrove swamps also
offer protection against storms and hurricanes on
climate-vulnerable islands which often lack resources to build
extensive engineered coastal defences.
Insurers are now looking closely at how ecosystems can help
bolster coastal resilience, while high-tech models help
determine how new hotels and infrastructure might impact the
fragile ecological balance as well as local communities.
"When you talk to the prime minister of any country in the
Caribbean, they absolutely recognise the path of climate
change," said Luis Solórzano, executive director of The Nature
Conservancy's (TNC) programme in the Caribbean, which is working
to restore marine habitats.
"They're also thinking, instead of providing assistance,
what can we do to prevent, to try and minimise the expected
damage of what we know is going to be an increasing frequency of
extreme events," he said.
Using ecosystems to help buffer against extreme events such
as hurricanes and storm surges could generate cost-savings of
"billions if not trillions" of dollars, he said.
CLIMATE RESISTANCE
At the Mote Marine Laboratory in Florida, scientists are
trying to replicate the sea conditions they expect to see in 50
to 100 years to determine which corals are the hardiest, then
cross strains to produce climate-resistant species that can be
transplanted onto reefs across the Caribbean, said David
Vaughan, who manages Mote's reef restoration programme.
One of Vaughan's most important discoveries came by chance:
he accidentally shattered an elkhorn coral and found
micro-fragmentation can cause it to grow up to 40 times faster.
"If people think climate change is just a theory, they
should just look at that wonderful thermometer in the field
that's called corals and that'll tell them differently," said
Vaughan, whose laboratory works with TNC and produces 1,000
corals a day, including bulbous brain and mountain corals.
He hopes the new coral "offspring" will be "better prepared
in the future for whatever man or mother nature hands to them".
The 63-year-old, who has vowed to plant a million corals by
the time he retires, said Mote is planning a laboratory to train
up to 50 people each week from around the world, who could
eventually replicate its coral restoration project.
With that scale-up, "we could literally plant a billion
corals around the world," he said.
GETTING AHEAD
Alongside bringing in tourist dollars, healthy coral reefs,
seagrasses and salt-tolerant mangroves provide habitats for many
species that generate an income for fishermen - from spiny
lobsters in Belize to bonefish in the Bahamas.
Reefs can also act like breakwaters to dramatically reduce
wave strength, while mangroves can buffer against hurricane
winds and storm surges.
Marine scientist Michael Beck calculates coral reefs can
slash up to 97 percent of the wave energy that would otherwise
hit the shoreline, while a 100-metre (330-ft) wide band of
mangrove can cut wave height by up to two-thirds.
High-tech modelling is helping Caribbean governments bolster
coastal resilience by demonstrating how development can affect
coastal ecosystems, livelihoods and property, said Katie Arkema,
lead scientist at the Natural Capital Project, which has used
its technology in Belize and the low-lying islands of the
Bahamas.
"What we seek to do is understand how will our decisions and
the decisions of governments... affect ecosystems and how in
turn will those ecosystem changes affect people," said Arkema.
The World Bank, which is helping pilot a coastal insurance
project offering reduced premiums to governments working to make
the region's over-exploited fisheries more resilient, said
Jamaica, Grenada and St. Lucia were among those interested.
But pay-outs would likely hinge on countries agreeing to
invest a slice of the money in marine habitats, he said.
"Increasingly, Caribbean governments are finding ways to
make better use of their marine resources, (to) take advantage
of their marine ecosystems, the natural assets that are so
important to them," said Miguel Angel Jorge, senior fisheries
specialist with the World Bank.
"They want to be much smarter about how they invest and plan
with the likely climate impacts in mind."
In Grenville, Grenada, where many low-income families depend
on fishing, efforts to boost coastal resilience were partly
driven by the community - which is involved in projects to
replant mangroves and establish an artificial reef, said Nealla
Frederick, TNC's Eastern Caribbean conservation planner.
"Just everybody has recognised this is happening and wants
to try to get ahead of it," she said.
