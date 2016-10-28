Oct 28 Growing financial troubles for
Venezuela's PDVSA have started to snarl its logistics and
operations in the Caribbean, where unpaid bills have frustrated
suppliers and business partners.
Here's a rundown of the state-run oil company's recent
setbacks in the region, where PDVSA controls a third of refining
and storage capacity.
* Curacao's port authority in September carried out a court
order to detain the Aframax tanker "Hero," owned by PDVSA's unit
PDV Marina, because of several million dollars in unpaid bills
owed to Core Laboratories' oil inspection unit Saybolt,
sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. The
vessel, which has been unable to discharge 520,000 barrels of
fuel oil from Isla refinery, has been anchored in the Caribbean
sea for more than a month. The seizure delayed an important
delivery bound for China. Curacao's Port Authority referred
questions to PDVSA, which did not respond to several requests
for comment.
* In the Bahamas, PDVSA was blocked from loading cargoes at
the massive BORCO terminal in September because of unpaid rent
on storage tanks, according to a PDVSA source and a ship broker.
The debt had been partially paid earlier this year only to
increase again in recent months.
* About a dozen tankers carrying imported crude and refined
products that PDVSA bought from private suppliers have faced
weeks-long delays after arriving in Venezuela and the Caribbean.
They include two U.S. oil cargoes sold by BP that were
supposed to be received in the second quarter. The British oil
company has declined to discharge the cargoes until PDVSA pays
for them, according to trading sources and Thomson Reuters
vessel tracking data. Upfront payment demands are unusual in an
industry that usually extends buyers 30 days to pay after
receiving their shipments.
* Pending payments to small firms that clean oil tankers at
Venezuelan loading ports have also piled up in recent months,
according to shippers and a source from a PDVSA joint-venture
company. This has delayed shipping crude cargoes and caused
bottlenecks around some terminals, mainly Bajo Grande in Western
Venezuela.
* PDVSA also owes operators of liquified petroleum gas
tankers. A portion of the fleet PDVSA uses to transport the
product among its ports is now anchored near Venezuela,
according to a PDVSA source and internal company documents.
* Cuba, which has long solely received oil from PDVSA, in
October imported the first of two crude cargoes from Algeria's
Sonatrach, according to shippers and Thomson Reuters vessel
tracking data. The purchases, which also include at least two
jet fuel cargoes, are another sign of falling Venezuelan
exports.
* The government of Curacao in September signed a
preliminary agreement with China's Guangdong Zhenrong Energy to
replace PDVSA as operator of the 335,000-barrel-per day Isla
refinery and an attached terminal, the largest facilities the
Venezuelan company currently operates in the Caribbean.
* PDVSA faces a similar problem with the 35,000-bpd Kingston
refinery, according to a transcript of a debate at Jamaica's
Parliament. The island's refining company, Petrojam, has been
pushing PDVSA for capital investments to revamp the plant.
* Venezuela's oil company is on track to suffer its steepest
crude production decline this year in more than a decade amid
low global grices.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston, Sailu Urribarri in
Oranjestad and Rebekah Kebede in Kingston; Editing by Terry Wade
and Brian Thevenot)