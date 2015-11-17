KINGSTON, Jamaica, Nov 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An
unwelcome visitor sailed onto Caribbean beaches this year: huge
rafts of seaweed.
The seaweed, called sargassum, has swept into the region in
part as a result of changing weather conditions, turning many
once-postcard-perfect beaches a dull pond-scum brown as it
decomposes and releases a rotten egg stench.
"It's a dirty horrible brown lace that just washes ashore,"
said Noorani Azeez, CEO of the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism
Association. "The foul stench of the seaweed is really an
inhibitor to going (to the beach) with your family."
The phenomenon has repeated itself across the Caribbean,
with hardly any islands immune. It has created havoc for the
tourism-dependent economies and disrupted other industries such
as fisheries as fishermen struggle to navigate seaweed-choked
waters.
In the Dominican Republic, the largest power company was
forced to scale down operations as 570 metric tons of the
seaweed clogged its sea water cooling system.
Even local wildlife has been affected, with reports of
juvenile sea turtles struggling to climb over small mountains of
the stuff to get to the ocean after hatching.
But Caribbeans are finding ways to cope, and some
entrepreneurs are even developing ways to turn what they
initially thought of as a scourge into a business opportunity.
The seaweed is an ochre-colored floating algae with small
air-filled bladders that keep it afloat. Although some sargassum
washes up naturally on beaches in the region, researchers and
other observers say that in 2011 the Caribbean began to see a
huge influx of the weed washing up on the region's beaches.
The trend has continued, with a spike in 2014 and again in
2015.
"We think this event is related to climate change in some
respects," said Jim Franks, a senior research scientist at the
Gulf Coast Research Laboratory at the University of Southern
Mississippi in the United States.
Franks has been studying the phenomenon and believes that
the sargassum influx may be caused by factors including warmer
water and an increase in nutrients.
Instead of coming from the Sargasso Sea, an area near
Bermuda where the seaweed normally occurs, Franks' theory is
that the influx may come from a bloom in the middle of the
Atlantic Ocean, near the equator.
SARGASSUM HACK
With Caribbean beaches inundated with the seaweed, the
University of the West Indies has held several events on the
problem, including a "Sargassum Hack" day as well as a symposium
on how to deal with the seaweed at its Cave Hill campus in
Barbados.
Participants suggested using the plant for everything from
fertiliser to cosmetics.
On the French-speaking island of Guadeloupe, one business
designed a boat dubbed the "Sargator" to collect the seaweed in
the water before it washed onto beaches.
In Barbados, Mark Hill, who owns one of the island's largest
solar power companies, started a new business, BioGen,
specifically for collecting and using the copious amounts of
seaweed washing up on the island's shores.
Rather than using costly and potentially environmentally
damaging heavy machinery, such as tractors, to remove the
seaweed from beaches, he has experimented with a horse-drawn
rake.
Hill, who says he's incorporated the seaweed into his diet,
also has made prototypes of products ranging from fertiliser to
particleboard.
And companies as far afield as Illinois, in the United
States, have been getting in on the business as well. Elastec, a
company that specialises in oil spill response, has made a
seaweed barrier, the "Beach Bouncer," after receiving calls from
resorts in Antigua and the Dominican Republic plagued by the
stuff.
The barrier, made of plastic, steel and a mesh under the
surface of the water, has been installed at two beaches so far,
with more on order.
HERE TO STAY?
The big question is, how long will the seaweed invasion
last?
The Gulf Coast Reasearch Laboratory's Franks said the jury
is still out on whether the sargassum influx is a one-time event
or ongoing, but his lab is working on some models that he hopes
could predict future surges in sargassum into the Caribbean.
"If we can predict and at least give some sort of indication
of what the future holds, then these island countries can begin
to develop some response strategies based on science rather than
just guesswork. We think that would be very helpful," Franks
said.
BioGen's Hill is betting that there will be no shortage of
seaweed for him to use as raw material.
Others are making similar bets. H. Barber & Sons, a
U.S.-based company that sells the SurfRake, a machine that can
be used for cleaning seaweed off beaches, said interest in its
machines from the Caribbean is at least double this year as
potential users decide the investment - about $50,000 for a
machine - may be worth it.
"It doesn't seem to be going away," said Melissa Corcoran,
the company's sales manager for the Caribbean.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; editing by Laurie Goering :;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, climate
change, women's rights, trafficking and corruption. Visit
www.trust.org/climate)