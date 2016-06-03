(Recasts with Cuban backing of Venezuela)
By Nelson Acosta and Sarah Marsh
HAVANA, June 3 Cuba threw its backing on Friday
behind Venezuela's embattled government in its fight against
"imperialism" ahead of a regional summit that is set to be
dominated by an intensifying diplomatic crisis in Latin America.
The summit of Caribbean countries in Havana comes days after
the head of the Organization of American States called for an
urgent meeting to discuss whether Venezuela was violating
democratic norms. The process could end in the country's
suspension from the body.
A majority of the 25 states that are members of the
Association of Caribbean States, or ACS, receive subsidized fuel
from Venezuela under its Petrocaribe oil program that Caracas
uses to wield influence in the region.
"The hysterical, clumsy and non-ethical way in which the OAS
Secretary General is trying to service obscure interests is
surprising," Cuba said in a statement published by the ruling
Communist party newspaper Granma.
As Latin America shifts away from leftist populism towards
more centrist policies, Communist-ruled Cuba and its remaining
allies have railed against the "imperialist" efforts of the
United States to regain control of the region.
Despite the recent detente between the two countries, Cuba
still refers to the U.S. as "the enemy."
In Granma, Cuba praised long-term ally Venezuela for its
"tough and victorious diplomatic battle" against "the meddling
plan of imperialism and oligarchies."
"We reiterate once more (to Venezuela) the full support of
the people and the revolutionary government of Cuba and our
unbreakable belief in the triumph of its just cause," Cuba said.
Venezuela's government is facing growing criticism abroad as
well as an opposition push at home for a referendum to recall
President Nicolas Maduro against the darkening economic backdrop
of chronic shortages and spiraling inflation.
The country's influence in Latin America has also waned in
tandem with its economic clout as global oil prices dropped.
At its Washington headquarters, the OAS on Wednesday debated
a draft declaration urging talks to end the Venezuelan crisis.
The special session appeared to be a bid by some nations,
including Mexico and Argentina, to avoid the more dramatic step
proposed by OAS chief Luis Almagro.
The official agenda of the seventh ACS summit includes
discussions about trade, transport and sustainable tourism as
well as strategies to combat climate change.
Leaders from sixteen Caribbean countries will arrive on
Friday in Havana to attend the summit, Cuban officials said,
which officially takes place on Saturday.
(Editing by Peter Cooney and Phil Berlowitz)