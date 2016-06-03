HAVANA, June 3 Leaders of Caribbean countries
are set to arrive in Cuba on Friday to attend a regional summit
where Venezuela's embattled, socialist government will seek
support as opposition at home and abroad intensifies.
The summit comes days after the head of the Organization of
American States called an urgent meeting to discuss whether
Venezuela was violating democratic norms, paving the way for a
vote that could suspend it from the body.
A majority of the 25 states that are members of the
Association of Caribbean States, or ACS, receive subsidized fuel
from Venezuela under its Petrocaribe oil program that Caracas
uses to wield influence in the region.
"Venezuela will denounce to the ACS the most recent
aggression carried out by the general secretary of the OAS, Luis
Almagro," Venezuela's ambassador to Cuba, Alí Rodríguez, was
quoted as saying in local media.
Venezuela's government is facing an opposition push at home
for a referendum to recall President Nicolas Maduro as well as a
shift throughout Latin America away from leftist populism to
more conservative policies.
Venezuela, Communist-ruled Cuba and other leftist allies
like Bolivia have railed against "imperialist" efforts to regain
control over the region.
Last year, U.S. President Barack Obama attended a Caribbean
summit seeking to reassert U.S. leadership in the region, after
launching an energy initiative seeking to wean it off cut-rate
Venezuelan oil.
The official agenda of the seventh ACS summit includes
discussions about trade, transport and sustainable tourism as
well as strategies to combat climate change.
Seventeen countries have confirmed their heads of state will
be attending, the ACS said.
Colombia on Thursday confirmed President Juan Manuel Santos
would not be attending, dashing hopes he might announce a
bilateral ceasefire with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of
Colombia, or FARC, this weekend.
His government has been in peace talks with the guerrilla
group in Havana for the past three years.
The summit officially takes place on Saturday, while Cuba
will host a dinner for the heads of state at the Palace of the
Revolution on Friday, which is also President Raul Castro's 85th
birthday.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Nelson Acosta; Editing by Peter
Cooney)