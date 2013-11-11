Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
MILAN Nov 11 Italy's Banca Carige said on Monday its nine-month net loss had soared to 1.3 billion euros ($1.74 billion) including goodwill writedowns of 1.65 billion euros which it booked after market regulator Consob queried the value of some investments.
Before the goodwill writedowns, the troubled lender had a net loss of 139.1 million euros in the period.
The bank said part of the writedowns related to its stake in the Bank of Italy.
Carige, worth 1.2 billion euros on the market and considered by analysts one of Italy's weakest lenders, added it had reduced the value of its Bank of Italy stake by 667 million euros following Consob's queries.
($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.