GENOA, Italy, March 31 Banca Carige does not need to raise more capital at the moment, the chairman of the mid-sized Italian lender told shareholders at a meeting on Thursday called to appoint a new board.

"The bank does not need a capital increase at present," outgoing Chairman Cesare Castelbarco Albani said in an answer from a shareholder's question.

He pointed to a best-quality CET I capital ratio of 12.2 percent for the lender at the end of last year compared to a specific minimum requirement of 11.25 percent set by the European Central Bank.

CFO Massimo Perona said the share of problematic loans over total assets was a critical factor for the bank and it would take years to lower the cost of credit bringing it in line with that of peers. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala,)