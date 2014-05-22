MILAN May 22 Italian tax police said they had
arrested the former chairman of Banca Carige over
allegations of fraud, in the latest scandal to engulf the
Genoa-based lender as it appeals to investors for 800 million
euros ($1 billion) in fresh capital.
Giovanni Berneschi, 76, was ousted in September 2013 after
20 years as Carige's chairman in a management overhaul requested
by the Bank of Italy. Audits of the lender by the central bank
revealed poor lending practices, a large derivatives exposure
and questionable accounting methods.
Carige, controlled by a cash-strapped foundation with close
ties to local politicians, is one of 15 Italian banks under
scrutiny by the European Central Bank in a review of lenders
across the euro zone this year.
Its core capital ratio is currently below an 8 percent
threshold set by the ECB and the bank is counting on next
month's share sale to boost it to 9.5 percent.
Berneschi was arrested along with six other people on
suspicion that he and others forced the bank's insurance unit
Carige Vita Nuova to buy assets at an inflated price in 2006 and
2009 for their own profit, prosecutors said in a statement.
Among those arrested was Carige Vita Nuova's former Chief
Executive Ferdinando Giovanni Menconi, who was also a board
member at Carige between 1995 and 2009, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said 21.9 million euros of illicit profits from
the sales were stashed in Switzerland and used in part to buy a
hotel in Lugano. Police said they seized an equivalent amount in
assets on Thursday, without elaborating.
Police said in a separate statement that the probe had
"proved that management was strongly influenced by the
charismatic leader who for 20 years held the reins of the
banking and insurance group".
Berneschi, who is deputy chairman of Italy's banking
association ABI, was placed under house arrest, police and
prosecutors said.
It was not immediately possible to reach lawyers for
Berneschi and Menconi.
Since Berneschi's departure, Carige's new management has
been trying to turn the lender around.
Under Chief Executive Piero Montani, the bank has been
restructuring, closing branches and cutting back on loans to
bolster its finances, after a balance-sheet clean-up led to a
2013 net loss of 1.76 billion euros.
Montani hopes to complete by year-end the long-awaited sale
of Carige's insurance assets, including Carige Vita Nuova.
In a sign of the challenges faced by the bank, its shares
dived 17 percent on Wednesday after its top shareholder - the
Carige foundation - struggled to sell a stake in the bank.
The foundation managed to sell an 11 percent holding, less
than planned, only after offering a larger discount to the
market price than initially indicated.
Carige Chairman Cesare Castelbarco Albani said in a
statement after news of Thursday's arrests that the bank may
take legal action to protect its interests.
"We've learnt of the magistrates' actions and we have full
confidence in them. From what we know, Banca Carige is the
damaged party," he said.
($1 = 0.7318 Euros)
