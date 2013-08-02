BRIEF-Provecta's CEO resigns
* Said on Friday that Piotr Bolesta steps down as the company's CEO
(Corrects time of announcement to Friday)
MILAN Aug 2 Italy's troubled Banca Carige said on Friday (not Thursday) it had signed a deal to sell its asset management unit for 101 million euros and that will boost its weak capital base by 40 basis points.
The Genoa-based mid-sized lender needs to shore up its capital strength by 800 million euros and is seeking to avoid a capital increase by selling assets.
Carige said in a statement it will net a 93 million euros capital gain from the sale of Carige Asset Management SGR to Arca SGR. That will boost its Core Tier 1 ratio, which at the end of June stood at a 6.2 percent - one of the lowest in Italy.
($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Charlotte Cooper)
* Said on Friday that Piotr Bolesta steps down as the company's CEO
* Says it plans to pay cash 5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Said on Friday that Space3 will start trading on the Italian stock exchange on the MIV (Market for Investment Vehicles) as of April 5