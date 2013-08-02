MILAN Aug 2 Italy's troubled Banca Carige said on Friday that two more of its board members had resigned in addition to six other resignations announced earlier this week, making an appointment of a new board necessary.

The bank said all the necessary steps to appoint a new leadership, following the resignation of the majority of its directors, will be taken at the next meeting. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Evans)