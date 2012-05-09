PARIS May 9 The chairman of French cooperative bank BPCE said on Wednesday that he did not consider a roughly 10 percent stake it holds in Italy's Banca Carige to be strategic.

"It's not a strategic holding for us," Francois Perol said, after the bank took a 108 million euro ($139.66 million) writedown on its 9.98 percent stake in the bank, reflecting the Italian bank's poor share performance in the period. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Matthieu Protard)