MILAN, March 28 Italian mid-tier lender Carige
said on Friday its core capital ratio, a measure of
financial strength, stood at a lowly 5.1 percent at the end of
2013, according to a presentation slide posted on its website.
The Genoa-based bank said that including an 800-million euro
($1.10 billion) capital increase the lender plans to carry out
in June, the so-called Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would rise to
8.7 percent.
The European Central Bank, which is carrying out a review of
euro zone lenders including Carige, has set a minimum
requirement for the CET 1 ratio of 8 percent.
($1 = 0.7278 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Silvia Aloisi; editing by
Agnieszka Flak)