MILAN, March 20 Banca Carige will only
need to raise a small amount of money with a rights issue as
proceeds from assets sales will fill nearly all of the bank's
800-million euro capital shortfall, the Italian lender's
director general said on Wednesday.
"We think that (with the asset sales) we can reasonable get
very close to 800 million euros," Ennio La Monica told analysts,
adding the capital hike would be "very marginal".
The bank's chairman, Giovanni Berneschi, had earlier said
the capital hike would total 400 million euros but he later said
in an emailed statement he hoped the capital hike would be as
small as possible.
The capital strengthening measures need to take effect by
March 31, 2014, La Monica said, adding however the group hoped
to carry out the asset sales in the second half of this year.
