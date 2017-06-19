UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
MILAN, June 19 Paolo Fiorentino, a former top executive at UniCredit, has emerged as the front-runner to take the chief executive job at Genoa-based lender Carige, three sources close to the matter said on Monday.
The bank's appointments committee was due to meet on Monday to come up with a preferred candidate ahead of a board meeting on June 21, the sources said.
Carige declined to comment. Fiorentino, who left UniCredit last year, did not reply to a request for comment.
He was first indicated as Carige's likely next CEO by a report in Il Messaggero at the weekend.
Carige's former CEO Guido Bastianini is set to leave after the bank's board backed a no-confidence motion against him brought forward by top shareholder Vittorio Malacalza.
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.