MILAN, April 24 Italian regional lender Banca
Carige is expected to raise at least 200 million euros
($260 million) from the sale of its asset management unit and
its stake in a local highway company, a financial source said.
Carige on Monday said it would sell its fully owned fund
company Carige Asset Management SGR and its 20.6 percent stake
in motorway Autostrade dei Fiori as part of a disposal plan.
"The group's asset management has assets under management
worth around 4 billion euros," the source said, valuing the
business at around 100 million euros.
The source added the stake in Autostrade dei Fiori could
fetch around 120-130 million euros, with a capital gain for
Carige of around 40 million euros.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Antonella Ciancio;
editing by Emilio Parodi and Jennifer Clark)