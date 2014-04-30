RPT-COLUMN-Oil prices falter as hedge funds stop buying: Kemp
LONDON, April 24 Hedge funds have tempered their bullishness towards crude oil as the short-covering rally that gripped the market since the end of March ran its course.
GENOA, Italy, April 30 Italy's Banca Carige will pay a significant tranche of European Central Bank crisis loans soon, the bank's CEO said on Wednesday.
The lender is looking to repay 80 percent of the loans, known as LTROs, before the end of the year, Piero Montani said at a shareholders meeting.
Banca Carige borrowed a total of 7 billion euros ($9.7 billion) of cheap ECB loans which mature in January and February next year. It has already repaid about 1.5 billion euros.
"We have funds available for this important operation," Montani said. ($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
SANTIAGO, April 24 A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and briefly causing alarm along the Pacific Coast but sparing the quake-prone nation of any serious damage.