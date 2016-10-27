(Recasts lead, adds detail, background)
MILAN Oct 27 The European Central Bank has sent
a letter to Italy's Banca Carige asking the mid-tier
lender to present a plan to cut its soured loan portfolio and
assess the impact on its capital.
Carige emerged as one of the weakest lenders in the euro
zone after a 2014 sector health check and had to raise capital
last year.
It remains under the spotlight after a fall in its direct
funding at the end of 2015 and the first quarter of 2016.
In a statement on Thursday the lender said the ECB, in a
"draft" decision, had asked it to cut soured loans to a maximum
of 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion) by the end of 2017 with a
minimum coverage ratio of 45 percent.
The ECB also asked it to cut problematic loans to a maximum
of 4.6 billion euros by end 2018 and 3.7 billion euros by end
2019, with minimum coverage ratios of 43 percent and 42 percent
respectively.
At the end of June, Carige had around 7 billion euros of
soured loans on its books with a coverage ratio of 45.6 percent.
The lender has until Nov. 3 to send the ECB its own
observations on the matter, Carige said, adding it had already
started studying tougher cuts to soured loans than those
announced in its 2016-2020 business plan in June.
That plan envisaged the sale of 1.8 billion euros of
non-performing loans in two tranches by the end of 2017.
Italian banks have racked up around 360 billion euros in
gross problematic loans due to a tough recession but have
resisted pressure to sell them on as prices investors are ready
to pay are, in many cases, below their book value.
Carige management said in June it would consider capital
measures only if necessary.
The letter from the ECB also contained a draft decision on
the results of the latest supervisory review and evaluation
process (SREP), Carige said.
($1 = 0.9176 euros)
