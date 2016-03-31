GENOA, Italy, March 31 A loss of deposits Italy's Banca Carige suffered after a rescue of four small banks in late 2015 left hundreds of small investors out of pocket has come to a halt, the mid-sized lender's chief financial officer told shareholders on Thursday.

"The direct funding outflows were mostly concentrated in January," CFO Massimo Perona said. "As of today they've stopped completely."

The European Central Bank has asked Carige to submit a new funding plan by March 31 due to the deposit outflows which Perona earlier on Thursday said had determined a "particularly critical" funding situation at that time. (Reporting by Valentina Za)