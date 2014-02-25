BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
MILAN Feb 25 Shares in Banca Carige were slighly lower on Tuesday after the key shareholder in the troubled Italian lender said it would seek to delay a planned rights issue.
Carige is aiming to approve a cash call for up to 800 million euros ($1.1 billion)by the end of March.
The Carige foundation, that owns 46 percent of the Genoa-based bank, has no money to invest in it and fears a drastic dilution of its stake.
The foundation said late on Monday it would call an extraordinary shareholder meeting to either extend the end-March deadline or have the rights issue approved by then but with its start scheduled for June.
By 0804 GMT shares in Carige were 0.2 percent lower after a marginally higher opening. Italy's banking stock index was 0.4 percent lower.
Carige's chairman and chief executive are due to meet on Tuesday with the Bank of Italy. ($1 = 0.7285 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Danilo Masoni)
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.