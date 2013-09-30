BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
GENOA, Sept 30 A European insurer is looking at assets that Italy's Carige has put on the block as it strives to fill an 800 million euro capital shortfall, Director General Ennio La Monica said on Monday.
"A very important European insurance company is looking at figures at (Carige's insurance units) with great interest," La Monica said during a press conference.
The mid-sized lender pledged to sell non-core assets to raise 800 million euros by the end of this year. Carige's Core Tier 1 ratio at 6.2 percent is one of the weakest among Italian lenders. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .