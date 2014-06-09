MILAN, June 9 The main foundation shareholder in Italy's Banca Carige said on Monday it had sold a 10.86 percent stake in the mid-sized lender.

In a statement, the foundation said it had sold the stake for about 91.2 million euros.

The foundation said it now held a 19 percent stake in Banca Carige. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by David Evans)