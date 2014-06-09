BRIEF-Ingenia Communities says development approval received for 114 new homes
* Development approval received for 114 new homes Source text (http://bit.ly/2pV0NHz) Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 9 The main foundation shareholder in Italy's Banca Carige said on Monday it had sold a 10.86 percent stake in the mid-sized lender.
In a statement, the foundation said it had sold the stake for about 91.2 million euros.
The foundation said it now held a 19 percent stake in Banca Carige. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by David Evans)
* Development approval received for 114 new homes Source text (http://bit.ly/2pV0NHz) Further company coverage:
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B