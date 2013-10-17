MILAN Oct 17 Italian mid-sized lender Carige
said on Thursday a power struggle at its top shareholder would
not delay or put into question its restructuring plan, which
includes measures to strengthen its capital by 800 million euros
($1.09 billion).
A majority of board members at Fondazione Carige - a banking
foundation that owns 47 percent of Carige - have asked the head
of the foundation, Flavio Repetto, to resign.
Italian media have reported that Repetto's resignation could
be followed by more departures at the bank, including that of
newly appointed chairman Cesare Castelbarco Albani.
The turmoil at the top could also mean the bank may be put
under special administration by the Bank of Italy, the reports
said.
Carige said in a statement that fears linked to the
management struggle were "totally groundless" and that the bank
had "solid fundamentals."
It also said orders for a covered bond it priced on Thursday
had topped 1.4 billion euros, confirming the bank's good
reputation among domestic and international investors. It said
demand could not be entirely met.
($1 = 0.7319 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)