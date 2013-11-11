MILAN Nov 11 Troubled Italian lender Carige
said it had booked goodwill writedowns worth 1.65
billion euros after regulator Consob queried the value of some
investments, including a stake in the Bank of Italy, in its 2012
and 2013 accounts.
In a statement on nine-month results on Monday, Carige said
it had written down the value of goodwill to 132 million euros
($176.85 million) from 1.78 billion previously.
Carige, worth 1.2 billion euros on the market and considered
by analysts one of Italy's weakest lenders, said it had booked a
net loss of 139.1 million euros in the first nine months of
2013.
($1 = 0.7459 euros)
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Stephen Jewkes)