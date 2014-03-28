MILAN, March 28 Italy's mid-sized bank Carige
posted on Friday a net loss of 1.76 billion euros
($2.42 billion) for last year after heavy writedowns on past
acquisitions and bad loans.
The Genoa-based bank, considered by analysts to be one of
the weakest among the 15 Italian lenders due to go before the
European Central Bank for a health check later this year, wrote
down by 94 percent the goodwill on past deals and took
writedowns of around 1 billion euros on its lending.
The bank also said it has appointed a group of other banks
to run its planned 800 million-euro share offer which it needs
to boost its balance sheet.
In its results statement on Friday, the bank said it was
aiming for a Common Equity Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 11.5
percent of risk-weighted assets in 2018 but did not give a
comparison with current levels.
The European Central Bank has set a minimum CET 1 capital
ratio of 8 percent for euro zone banks.
Carige's top shareholder, a cash-strapped foundation with
strong ties to the city of Genoa, had long resisted a share
issue, hoping Carige would be able to strengthen its capital
base through asset sales.
The bank, which also had to significantly boost reserves for
its insurance unit, said it planned to repay this year around 80
percent of cheap ECB loans taken during the euro zone crisis.
($1=0.7278 euros)
