* FY net loss 1.76 bln euros

* Books 1.1 bln euros in loan-loss provisions

* Also takes 1.7 bln goodwill writedown

* To cut around 10 pct of staff

* Forecasts 122 mln euros net profit in 2016 (Adds details, comments)

GENOA, March 28 Italy's Banca Carige expects to return to profit in 2016 after suffering a net loss of 1.76 billion euros ($2.4 billion) last year, as it wrote down loans and goodwill on past acquisitions.

The lender also on Friday announced an 800 million euro cash call to boost its common equity Tier 1, or best quality, capital which is currently well below a threshold set by the European Central Bank (ECB) in a review of bank finances across the euro zone.

It said it would cut around 10 percent of staff through early retirement as it closes branches and reorganises under a new business plan covering the years through 2018 which forecast a net profit of 122 million euros in 2016.

CEO Piero Montani said he was confident the bank had done all it could to prepare for the ECB's assessment, although further capital strengthening could not be ruled out.

"We can never rule anything out in life. We believe we did our homework well but somebody else will be the judge," Montani told journalists.

Montani was named CEO last October in a management overhaul demanded by the Bank of Italy after two on-site audits unveiled irregularities in lending practices and loan classifications.

In a clean-up under the new management, Genoa-based Carige last year booked 1.1 billion euros in loan-loss provisions and a further 1.7 billion charge as it wrote down by 94 percent the goodwill value of banks and branch networks bought in the past.

Italy's central bank has pushed domestic lenders to tidy up their balance sheets ahead of this year's ECB assessment.

BAD LOANS

Also on Friday, Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, posted a surprise net loss of 4.55 billion euros due to heavy writedowns on bad loans and impairments on some units, but said it was on course to rebuild profits.

Of the 15 Italian banks under ECB's scrutiny, eight are now planning to raise fresh capital of around 8 billion euros.

Carige expects the rights issue to help raise its common equity Tier 1 ratio to 8.7 percent, above the ECB's 8 percent target.

In a parallel with bigger rival Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Carige was forced to delay the cash call to June by its top investor. The not-for-profit Carige foundation which owns 45 percent of the lender has no money to buy new shares and was loathe to see its holding reduced.

Montani said Carige would present details of its share sale to investors in London, Frankfurt and Paris and added he would welcome international investors as new shareholders.

Sources close to the situation have said the foundation is considering selling a stake of up to 6 percent on the market, taking the lead from the Monte dei Paschi foundation that on March 18 placed 12 percent of Italy's third-largest bank through an accelerated bookbuilding.

Montani said Carige hoped to sell its insurance assets over the next five years after a recently concluded regulatory audit slowed the long-awaited sale.

Following the audit, Italy's insurance regulator told Carige to inject at least 92 million euros into its Carige Assicurazioni insurance unit, the bank said on Friday. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)