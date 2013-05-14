MILAN May 14 Italy's Carige bank nearly doubled the amount of writedowns on its loan portfolio in the first quarter of the year to take into account of a deteriorating economic context in home turf, but managed to increase its net profit.

The bank reported a 7.4 percent annual increase to 48.6 in net profit and hiked writedowns on bad debt by 72 percent to 53 million euros.

Carige said its core Tier 1 ratio stood at 6.7 percent at the end of March, one of the weakest in the entire Italian banking sector.

The bank said, however, a capital strengthening plan worth 800 million euro to be completed by 2013 would lift its core Tier 1 ratio to 10 percent. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)