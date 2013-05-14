EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MILAN May 14 Italy's Carige bank nearly doubled the amount of writedowns on its loan portfolio in the first quarter of the year to take into account of a deteriorating economic context in home turf, but managed to increase its net profit.
The bank reported a 7.4 percent annual increase to 48.6 in net profit and hiked writedowns on bad debt by 72 percent to 53 million euros.
Carige said its core Tier 1 ratio stood at 6.7 percent at the end of March, one of the weakest in the entire Italian banking sector.
The bank said, however, a capital strengthening plan worth 800 million euro to be completed by 2013 would lift its core Tier 1 ratio to 10 percent. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.