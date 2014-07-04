MILAN, July 4 Italian mid-sized lender Banca
Carige said on Friday it had raised 798.2 million
euros ($1.09 billion) in a rights issue, strengthening its
balance sheet ahead of a European review of banking assets.
In a statement, the Genoa-based lender said the
highly-dilutive share sale was 99.9 percent subscribed, adding
that unsubscribed rights will be offered on the market July
8-14.
Carige, one of a series of Italian banks tapping markets
before the review, priced the new shares at a 40 percent
discount to the stock price when excluding subscription rights.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)