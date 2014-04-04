(Recasts with bourse statement)
MILAN, April 4 Banca Carige's savings
shares, mostly held by the Carige foundation, rose more than 25
percent on Friday adding to a 13 percent gain during the
previous day's session.
The Italian mid-tier bank said it did not know any reason
that might explain the share price moves.
Italy's bourse on Thursday had imposed a ban on orders for
the savings shares without price limits and said on Friday it
had extended this to Monday. Traded volume was around five times
the 30-day average.
Carige's savings shares are convertible into equity and are
mostly held by the Carige foundation, a not-for-profit
organisation that has a 45 percent stake in the Genoa-based
bank. Savings shares also carry a higher dividend than ordinary
shares but holders do not have voting rights.
The foundation is looking to sell part of its 45 percent
holding ahead of an 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) capital
increase.
Shares in Carige have risen 47 percent so far this year,
outpacing an 8 percent rise in the Italian banking sector's
index, as investors rewarded turnaround efforts at
the loss-making lender.
"The savings shares have caught up and surpassed the
ordinary ones but I don't see a fundamental reason behind the
move, it's more speculative as far as I'm concerned," a
Milan-based trader said.
The trader said he was unconvinced by market talk that
expectations of a conversion were driving the savings shares
higher.
Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup said a week ago
it would convert its savings shares into ordinary ones to boost
its free floating capital, fuelling speculation others may do
the same.
Shares in Carige rose 0.3 percent on Friday, again a 1
percent rise in Italy's banking index.
($1 = 0.7291 Euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala. Editing by Jane
Merriman; editing by Agnieszka Flak and Jane Merriman)