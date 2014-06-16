MILAN, June 16 Carige expects new shareholders TO emerge with significant holdings at the end of an 800-million euro ($1 billion) cash call that started on Monday, the deputy chairman of the Italian mid-sized bank said.

"We're expecting new significant shareholders," Alessandro Repetto told journalists on the sidelines of an event in answer to a question.

Talking about the long-awaited disposal of Carige's insurance assets, which the bank aims to carry out by the end of the year, Repetto said talks were going well.

"I can't go into details but, in general, there is some interest," he said.

The rights to buy new shares in Carige fell 20 percent on Monday, while the stock lost 1 percent mid-session. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala)