* Carige may challenge Consob objections
* H1 2013 loss of 603mln euros if Consob objections met
* Any restatement would not affect asset base
(Adds details, background)
MILAN, Jan 22 Italy's Banca Carige
said on Wednesday market watchdog Consob was contesting the
bank's financial statements for the full year of 2012 and the
first half of 2013 because of accounting irregularities.
The mid-sized, Genoa-based bank said it disagreed with
Consob's assessment and may challenge it in court.
The accounting irregularities identified by Consob are the
latest blow for Italy's No. 10 bank, which is struggling to sell
assets to help plug a 800-million euro capital shortfall by
March and avoid a big share issue.
The bank, whose main shareholder is a cash-strapped banking
foundation, is one of a group of Italian mid-sized lenders to
have come under scrutiny after their share of bad loans rose
during Italy's longest post-war recession. Other Italian banks
also have such not-for-profit foundations as shareholders.
In a statement, Carige gave a pro-forma restatement of its
accounts if Consob's objections were met. It said that in a
worst-case scenario, its net loss in the first half of 2013
would widen to 603 million euros ($817.94 million) from the 31.1
million euro loss it reported.
For 2012, the full-year loss would be 132.8 million euros
compared to a reported loss of 62.5 million euros.
Carige is also one of 15 Italian banks subject to a
sector-wide health check-up by the European Central Bank as it
prepares to take over supervision of euro zone lenders.
Carige said it had already carried out a string of
impairments on goodwill in its 9-month accounts to the end of
September 2013, reflecting the impact of writedowns requested by
Consob.
Those writedowns totalled 1.65 billion euros over the
period, leaving the bank with a net loss of 139.1 million euros.
It said any actual restatement of the accounts challenged by
Consob would not affect its asset base.
($1 = 0.7372 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; additional rpeorting by Isla
Binnie. Editing by Jane Merriman)