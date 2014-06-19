(Adds details)
June 19 British support services and
construction firm Carillion has been awarded two
contracts, one as part of a joint venture and the other which is
worth over 200 million pounds, it said on Thursday.
The company said it had been selected as a partner alongside
Balfour Beatty, Costain and BAM Nuttall/Morgan
Sindall by the UK highways agency to transform a
section of Britain's roads into a 'smart motorway'.
The contract is worth 184 million pounds.
Carillion was also selected for a 200 million support
services contract for Nottingham University Hospital NHS trust.
($1 = 0.5904 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang)