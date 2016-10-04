Oct 4 British support services firm Carillion said it had signed a seven-year contract to provide facilities management services to Britain's biggest customer-owned lender, Nationwide Building Society.

Carillion, which maintains railways, roads and military bases in Britain, said the contract worth about 350 million pounds ($449.47 million) could potentially be extended for a further three years.

As part of the contract, which started at the beginning of this month, Carillion will provide facilities management and workplace services for Nationwide's headquarters in Swindon, its 15 corporate offices, critical data centres and 700 retail branches in the UK.

($1 = 0.7787 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)