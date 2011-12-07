* FY pretax profit expected in line with market forecasts

* Integration of Carillion Energy services ahead of expectations

* Downsizes solar PV unit following government tariff change

* Pipeline above 30 bln stg

* Shares up 3.43 pct

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Dec 7 Support services and construction firm Carillion expects UK demand for energy services and outsourcing, plus increased spending on infrastructure overseas to drive its growth in 2012.

The firm, which maintains motorways, railways, military bases and telephone lines, said on Wednesday that its pipeline of contract opportunities had topped the 30 billion pound mark, as large outsourcing deals at local authority level in Britain and infrastructure spending in Canada and the Middle East pile up.

"International growth in Canada and the Middle East is very important to us. When you look at the doldrums in Europe, compared with that, these countries are spending tens of billions on infrastructure," Chief Executive John McDonough told Reuters.

"We also have a very strong long-term order book in the UK. Local authority outsourcing pipeline is now filling very well and through 2012 and 2013 we will see that work coming to fruition."

Shares the FTSE 250 firm were up 4 percent at 318.9 pence at 1014 GMT.

McDonough confirmed last week's media reports that it had told 4,500 staff in its energy division that some will lose their jobs due to government plans to halve state subsidies for solar panel schemes. This business represents less than 1 percent of Carillion's overall turnover.

Cuts to the solar panel unit will cost the firm 10 million pounds, although the number of jobs losses is yet to be decided.

Carillion said it would also extend the restructuring of energy firm Eaga, bought in April for 298.4 million pounds, with increased cost savings of 25 million per annum partly offset by a 40 million pound one-off cost. Despite the changes, McDonough said its energy business had a vital future role.

"The UK energy services market is (worth) 15 billion pounds, we've said it is going to grow to 22 billion by 2015 and we have got huge demand from our existing facilities management customers," he said, adding that 4 out of 5 current bids had a significant energy component.

The group, which on Monday won a 316 million pound deal to help build a regeneration project in Doha -- its first contract in Qatar, said it was on track to deliver this year's market estimates.

According to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 17 analysts the FTSE 250 group is expected to post a full-year pretax profit of between 164.65 million pounds and 213.90 million, with a consensus of 205.86 million.

"The group has delivered on what it set out to achieve in 2011 and is in a strong position going into 2012. Its focus on margins and cash remains the right strategy," Investec analyst Andrew Gibb wrote in a note.