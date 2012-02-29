* FY underlying pretax profit up 13 pct to 212 mln stg

* FY revenue 5.1 bln stg; div up 9 pct to 16.9P

* Order book 19.1 bln stg; pipeline up 29 pct to 33 bln stg

* Up to 1,500 jobs to go in energy services unit

* Shares down 2 pct

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Feb 29 British support services and construction firm Carillion said a strong order book and record pipeline of contract opportunities would support growth in 2012 as it posted 2011 profit at the top of expectations.

However, the group, which maintains railways and military bases and has a strong construction presence in Canada and the Middle East, cautioned trading conditions would be challenging.

Analysts at Seymour Pierce said this was a slight change in tack for the FTSE 250-listed firm, which employs around 50,000 people. Its shares fell 2 percent to 337.15 pence by 1008 GMT.

"We believe there may be some disappointment this morning following a slight change in company guidance," analyst Caroline de La Soujeole wrote in a research note.

"Previously it has been guiding to substantial growth in UK support services from 2012 onwards but now suggests that it expects trading conditions to remain challenging in 2012 but continues to target growth in support services."

She said she was nevertheless confident about the group's prospects: "2011 results came in line with our top of the range estimates".

Carillion said its secured order book stood at almost 20 billion pounds ($31.68 billion), while its pipeline of opportunities had risen almost 30 percent to 33 billion pounds.

Underlying pretax profit for 2011 was 212 million pounds, at the top end of analyst estimates, on revenues flat at 5.1 billion pounds after the group reduced its UK construction and civil engineering division in favour of overseas markets.

The group, which aims to double revenue in both the Middle East and Canada to around 1 billion pounds by 2015, said its pipeline of opportunities had grown across its markets, with support services - which generates around half of group operating profit - up by almost half to 12.3 billion pounds.

JOB CUTS

Driven by huge infrastructure spend the group have also targeted Public Private Partnership work in Canada's healthcare markets, as well as more construction work in the Middle East where the group won its first contract in Qatar last year and has targeted expansion in Saudi Arabia.

The group, which bought Eaga last year to boost its renewable energy services unit, told Reuters it was halfway through cutting up to 1,500 jobs in the division as part of a restructuring and following on from Britain's decision to halve state subsidies for solar panel schemes.

New Chief Executive Richard Howson said: "The energy services business will settle with a headcount of around 3,000 to 3,200 (down from 4,500). We are halfway through that process, the remainder will probably be during 2012."

The group expects increased demand for energy services with four out of five bids having a big energy component.

The group has begun 2012 with contracts wins worth over 300 million pounds in total, including highway maintenance deals in Britain and Canada, as well as a contract to build and improve schools in England.

The group is also bidding for facilities management work with the Ministry of Defence, as well as contracts with Oxford and Sheffield Councils and the Royal Liverpool Hospital.

Carillion, which was formed in 1999 after Tarmac Group decided to split its construction and services business from its quarrying and road-surfacing division, upped its final dividend by 9 percent to 16.9 pence. ($1 = 0.6314 British pounds)