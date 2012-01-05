* Named preferred bidder for highway maintenance deal in Ontario

* Contract worth over 100 mln stg

* Follows similar recent deals won in Canada and Britain

LONDON, Jan 5 Support services and construction firm Carillion said it had won a 12-year highway maintenance deal in Canada worth over 100 million pounds ($156 million), days after bagging a similar deal to improve one of Britain's motorways.

Carillion, which also maintains railways and military bases and has a strong construction presence in Canada and the Middle East, on Thursday said the deal to maintain highways in the London area of Ontario would start in May.

The contract follows a 105 million pound deal announced on Tuesday to improve part of Britain's M6 motorway in Birmingham, as well as similar recent deals worth 200 million pounds in Canada, where Carillion are the largest provider of outsourced highway maintenance services.

In December the firm said it expects UK demand for energy services and outsourcing, plus increased overseas infrastructure spend to drive growth in 2012, adding that its pipeline of contract opportunities had topped the 30 billion pound mark.

Shares in Carillion closed at 309.6 pence on Wednesday, down 20 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at around 1.3 billion pounds.